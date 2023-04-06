Sharon Onno — obituary

Onno, Sharon Lea

Born July 23, 1944 in Sherbrooke PQ

Died peacefully on April 1, 2023 in Almonte, ON. with her loving family nearby. She is survived by Thomas Onno, her husband of 56 wonderful years. She will be missed by sister Heather (Michael Scinski), our daughter Maia (John Ross), son Robert (Jill) and grandchildren Erik, Timothy, John, Steven. A very special friend for over 50 years has been sister-in-law Mary Ellen Onno, wife of Peter (deceased). She gave much support to Sharon.

Sharon grew up in Magog, near Mount Orford. Graduated as a nurse from the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal. After she and a classmate worked months of overtime, with a spirit of adventure they travelled for six weeks through Europe plus north Africa.

She then worked at the Ottawa Civic Hospital Intensive Care section where as a 21 year old she witnessed life and death at its most harsh environment. She also worked at the Riverside hospital.

She had always wanted to further her academic career in the medical field. After having two children before the age of 28, she became a “late bloomer” juggling part-time nursing, child care and course work at Ottawa University to a BSc Nursing degree. With this degree she became a public health nurse in the Almonte area and made many friends, which led later to a move here.

She moved to Health Canada and worked on national level projects. A one year leave of absence at McGill university led to a Master’s degree in Occupational Health.

She had always been interested in handicraft, initially in textiles and she was head of the Friends of the Almonte Textile Museum for a number of years. Her interests later changed to woodworking and she retired at age 57 to enter a cabinet-making diploma program at Algonquin College. A professional woodworking shop was set up at the family farm in New Brunswick. The farm has a high-quality forest and she worked with her own white pine and local hardwoods on many projects. She became a highly respected member of the Gagetown community and produced three kitchens, a library, a lawyer’s office and various items of furniture. Having grown up near a large lake, she enjoyed kayaking and constructed an exact replica of a Greenland kayak.

We are very grateful to the palliative team for the exceptional and compassionate care Sharon received at the Almonte General Hospital. Her family doctor Dr. McGarry gave her a great deal of support during the past year. Dr. Almeido supervised palliative care for Sharon’s last week.

There will be a Celebration of Life at C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel on April 15 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please donate to charity of choice, Almonte General Hospital, or Princess Margaret hospital cancer research.

