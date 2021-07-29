Risatti, Sheila Dawn (nee Hewitt)

With great sadness, the family of Sheila Risatti announces her passing on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the age of 80 years. Sheila will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Peter, and their children, (Peter) Butch Risatti, Diana Jackson, and predeceased by daughter Julia Southgate. Sheila will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Garret, Tasha, and Samantha, by her step-grandchildren Jocelyn and Alison, and by her sisters, Gloria Lewis, and Brenda Martin.

A Service and celebration of life in memory of Sheila will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Almonte Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte

A very large thank you to the staff at the Almonte Hospital for their compassionate care.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Sheila to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation.

https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/gifts-at-work/secure-donation-form/