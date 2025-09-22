Short-term house rental in Blakeney

Furnished Waterfront Home for Rent – Blakeney, ON
$2,500/month + utilities | Jan–April 2026
Dogs welcome ( with approval) | No smoking
Looking for a quiet, cozy escape this winter? Our furnished 2-bedroom + den home on the beautiful Mississippi River in Blakeney is available for rent January through April 2026.
*5 minute drive to all amenities in Almonte , 40 Minutes to 0ttawa
This is our primary residence, and we’re seeking mature, responsible tenants who will care for it as their own.
Features:
- 2 bedrooms + den (ideal for remote work or guests)
- Open-concept living with river views
- Cozy gas fireplace & heat pump for efficient heating
- new 2-3 person sauna
- Fully furnished & move-in ready
- High-speed internet
- Large yard & direct river access ( fully fenced for dog safety )
Dogs welcome with approval
No smoking
$2,500/month + utilities
Contact : cswain@storm.ca /more photos on request