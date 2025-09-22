Short-term house rental in Blakeney

Furnished Waterfront Home for Rent – Blakeney, ON

$2,500/month + utilities | Jan–April 2026

Dogs welcome ( with approval) | No smoking

Looking for a quiet, cozy escape this winter? Our furnished 2-bedroom + den home on the beautiful Mississippi River in Blakeney is available for rent January through April 2026.

*5 minute drive to all amenities in Almonte , 40 Minutes to 0ttawa

This is our primary residence, and we’re seeking mature, responsible tenants who will care for it as their own.

Features:

2 bedrooms + den (ideal for remote work or guests)

Open-concept living with river views

Cozy gas fireplace & heat pump for efficient heating

new 2-3 person sauna

Fully furnished & move-in ready

High-speed internet

Large yard & direct river access ( fully fenced for dog safety )

Dogs welcome with approval

No smoking

$2,500/month + utilities

Contact : cswain@storm.ca /more photos on request