Statement from the Mayor: Volunteer Week

Whether you serve on a municipal committee; coach kids hockey; organize Puppets Up, Celtfest or the Highland Games; raise money for Light Up the Night; plant flowers at the cenotaph, water trees along the Alameda, run dances at Clayton Hall; grow a row for the food bank; work at the Blakeney Project; phone someone feeling lonely; deliver groceries to folks who aren’t able to get out; drive neighbours to medical appointments; lead 4H clubs; teach the bagpipes; preserve our history at a local museum, organize bird-watching expeditions; sit on the Hospital Board; pickup garbage at Gemmill Park; take a senior for a Trio bike ride; deliver FrostFest; sort clothes at the Hub; drive Gus the Bus; plant trees; call the numbers at Car Bingo; share travel adventures at the Library; flip pancakes and burgers on Canada Day; protect High Lonesome and nature areas; build birdfeeders with the Men’s Shed or more… every single one of these actions builds community.

It is this strong spirit of giving of ourselves in service to others for a greater good that makes Mississippi Mills such a fantastic place to live. I would like to personally thank each and every one of our volunteers for investing their time and talent in our community. The value of your efforts is immeasurable, and the resulting waves of impact continually raise us all.

Mississippi Mills Council has proclaimed April 24-30th as National Volunteer Week. Please join me and enjoy a decadent dessert buffet at the Mississippi Mills Volunteer Appreciation Reception to honour our community volunteers. The celebration will take place at the Almonte Civitan Club on Thursday April 28th from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. and is open to all volunteers in Mississippi Mills, their benefactors and community members. The evening is hosted by the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, The Almonte Civitan Club, The Hub and Carebridge Community Support.

Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time, they have the heart.

Christa Lowry

Mayor of Mississippi Mills