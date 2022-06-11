Saturday, June 11, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Strawberry Social in Appleton, June 26

Visit the North Lanark Regional Museum in the picturesque village of Appleton on Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of strawberry shortcake, cool refreshments, and a lively performance by the Perth Citizens Band!

Our locally grown strawberries and fresh whipped cream draw in a crowd from across the Ottawa Valley, making this our biggest fundraiser of the year! You won’t want to miss this fantastic event, filled with fresh and delicious treats, refreshments, and live musical entertainment!

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at the North Lanark Regional Museum or online https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/ or you can purchase your tickets at the door upon arrival.

