Eedy, Strom Robin

(Teacher, Friend, Photographer, Outdoor Enthusiast)

Passed away suddenly due to heart complications on November 30, 2020 at the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Strom Eedy Of Lanark Highlands, Ontario.

Loving father of Rachael (Bryan) and proud grandfather to Leah. Predeceased by his beautiful wife Valerie. Devoted partner for over 20 years to Jennette and mentor to her three sons Tom (Sarah), Will (Kelley), and Angus (Nicole). Proud “Grumpy” to Hannah, Bella, Atticus and Plum. Beloved son to the late John and Dorothy as well as his late brother Wilson. Survived by his brothers Lorne (Nancy), Lars (Patricia) and his sister Linda (Jim), also his sister-in-law Edith. Best friend to David and Brian.

Donations in memory of Strom may be made to the Mississippi Field Naturalists or Mississippi Land Trust.

