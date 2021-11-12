Sadler, Stuart

In his 85th year, Gordon Stuart “Stu” Sadler left this life peacefully on November 9th, 2021 while in residence at Granite Ridge Care Community (LTC) following a brutal 4 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his devoted wife and dance partner of 63 years, MaryAnn (Horton) and his daughter, Susan, and son, Tom. “Poppy” will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Steve, Laura, Alicia, and Joe, as well as his great-grandchildren, Rogelio, Nevaeh, “Angel” Atreyu, Kenji, Jiraiya, Tanian (his little man), Mackenzie, and Skylar. Stuart was born in Pakenham, Ontario and was the youngest son of Gordon Henry and Myrtle (McCann) Sadler (predeceased) and brother to Earl (Patricia), Arthur (Phyllis), and Muriel (George Currie).

A hardworking and generous man, Stuart earned respect and success in many areas of his life including (Stationery) business and real estate ownership and management. Although this afforded him and his family the opportunity for travel, friends would attest to his passion for the outdoors including golfing, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Any and all who knew him would further agree that he found much enjoyment at his cherished place at the cottage he built over 55 years ago at Tatlock, Ontario.

A private Funeral Mass is to be held at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 134 Bridge St, Almonte, ON on Thursday, November 18th at 11 am, with burial at St.Mary’s Cemetery to follow. Pursuant to vaccinated attendance regulations, at the request of the parish and family, attendance will be restricted to fully vaccinated guests only. All guests must supply proof of double vaccination and a mask to enter the parish church facility. The Funeral Mass will be recorded and available for viewing on the C.R. Gamble Funeral Home web-site as soon as possible after the Mass.

All friends and family are warmly invited to attend a Reception at the Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte Street, between 12:30 and 3:30 pm on November 18th.

An Open house to celebrate the life of, and to share stories of Stuart, will be hosted by his children at 116 McGregor Street, Carleton Place, after 5 pm, the same day/evening. For those who wish, donations to The Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County, or, The University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be very appreciated. The Sadler Family sends sincere thanks and appreciation for the care provided by nurses and staff at Granite Ridge Care Community and the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

