by Edith Cody-Rice

On Saturday, the Millstone caught up with Sue Adams, sculptor and artist whose exhibition Transience is currently featured at the Sivarulrasa Gallery in Almonte (August 4-September 17, vernissage Saturday August 14). The exhibition consists of sculptures of male and female bodies as well as a a number of works on paper. The Millstone asked Sue why she particularly focuses on the human form. She said she loves the human form in all of its fair and foul aspects and is captivated by the cycle of life – in fecundity, she observes are the seeds of decay. In this exhibition, Sue displays sculptures representing the seasons and the cycle of life, as well as one called the Oracle, the mythical but potent figure who dispensed wisdom to mankind.

Sue is fascinated by the human movement and and in forming her sculptures she reveals their delicate musculature just beneath the skin so that her forms seem to be in motion or on the point of doing something. She told the Millstone that she does not work with models, but with her imagination, to mold her dynamic sculptures into human form, working with hydrostone (gypsum cement). Each piece takes a year to complete, incorporating molding, seasoning and repeated sanding to perfection.

Summer is the season of the beekeeper, now an endangered species. Sue uses the beauty of the young human form to illustrate her idea of the cyclical nature of life, the beauty and the incipient decay.

If you attend the vernissage, be sure to ask Sue to explain her sculptures as well as her works on paper. There is a fascinating story to be told.