MacDonald, Edward “Ted”

(July 18, 1928 – November 22, 2020)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Edward (Ted) MacDonald at the age of 92 at the Almonte Hospital on the 22 Nov 2020. Loving son of William MacDonald and Lilian Lashbrook. Predeceased by brothers Jack (Vivien), Howard (Betty) and Glen (Gladys). Survived by his loving wife Linda, sister Grace Champagne and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Ted was a lifelong employee and manager of “Top Banana” Fruit and Vegetable Stores owned by the Weltman family of Ottawa. He worked for them from their early beginnings in the Byward Market, Bank Street and Ted’s favourite – the Merivale Road store. The store was his life, he reveled in the hustle and bustle of the fruit and vegetable business and loved to share his knowledge with his customers. He could tell you how to prepare anything, he was a great cook! Ted touched many lives over the years. He mentored many young men and women. He could be rough and gruff, but he had everyone’s best interest at heart. Working at “Top Banana” was like being part of the family.

Ted’s family would like to thank the staff of the Almonte Hospital for their compassionate care. Donations can be made to the Almonte Hospital.

Private Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Friday, November 27, 2020 at C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel. The service will be recorded and posted on the Youtube channel of St Paul’s Anglican Church in Almonte.

