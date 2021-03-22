Our sincere thanks to each and everyone who called, sent cards, flowers and gifts on the occasion of my 100th birthday. A very special thanks to the AWESOME staff at Almonte Country Haven who went above and beyond to make this milestone a heartwarming and memorable event. Thanks to Dr. Abramenko who made it possible for me to reach this ripe old age! I am grateful that my cousin Pearl Mundt, who is also in ACH and over 100, has shared my entire century journey with me. I feel very fortunate and blessed.

God Bless you all

Myrtle Crawford and family