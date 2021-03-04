YELDON, Theresa Alice

(Nee Byrne)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Theresa Alice Yeldon on Monday, March 1st, 2021, at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Wayne and proud Mom of Christina, Bryan (fiancée Megan Letang) and the late Derek (2007).

Daughter of the late John and Beatrice Byrne of Almonte, Ontario.

Loving sister of Peggy Byrne, Karen (Hap) Giles, John (Harriet) Byrne, Mary Ann (Don) Raycroft, Patricia Hamilton, Nancy (Jack) Vaughan, Nora (Merrill) Killeen, Janie (Brent) Robertson and Sharlyn (Glenn) Lowry.

Dear daughter in-law of the late Gary and Joan Yeldon.

Cherished sister in-law of Jim (Mary Ellen) Yeldon, Greg (Roberta) Yeldon, Gail (Mike) Crepin, Scott (Louise) Yeldon and Nancy Yeldon.

Doting aunt to more than 60 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Theresa was a dedicated wife and mother—always finding new ways to brighten our day. She encouraged and instilled confidence in us. She taught us how to overcome life’s challenges, and we are much stronger for it.

To her sisters and many more, she was a true friend and confidant, great at listening and giving honest advice. Theresa enjoyed family gatherings, where her famous brownie was always welcomed, and the many happy hour visits she had with the neighbours. Although she will be deeply missed by all of us, we find peace in knowing she is reunited with Derek, and that they will shine their light upon us from above.

A special thank you to Dr. Toeg and the Cardiac ICU staff at The Ottawa Heart Institute for their excellent care.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Parish, 134 Bridge St., Almonte on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at 11:00 am. For those family and friends unable to attend in person, a live-stream broadcast of the mass will be available at http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/11332. A recorded version of the Funeral Mass will be available on the Holy Name of Mary Parish website. Condolences and sharing of memories at www.kellyfh.ca In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to The Ottawa Heart Institute. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kelly Funeral Home-Kanata Chapel, 580 Eagleson Road, Kanata. 613-591-6580.