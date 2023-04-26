Tickets still available for session on intimate partner violence, May 6

Today on CBC Radio there was an interview about intimate partner violence (IPV) and what is needed. The interviews indicated IPV is not going away. It’s getting worse and the stats are backing this up.

There is much more that we all can and must do. In our community, we are committed through events like this one to making places safer for all who live here.

Who should attend this event on May 6th at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall? Anyone who is concerned, anyone who wants more information, anyone who believes society must own this epidemic and act. So parents, educators, older teens, clergy, medical people, government employees and officials, you and me! Register, bring a friend and hear what’s happening around us.

The What Now Lanark County committee has been working hard to get this day put together. The May 6th event, imagine…Learn/Inspire/ Act, is ready to go!