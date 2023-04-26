Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Tickets still available for session on intimate partner violence, May 6

Today on CBC Radio there was an...

Today on CBC Radio there was an interview about intimate partner violence (IPV) and what is needed. The interviews indicated IPV is not going away. It’s getting worse and the stats are backing this up.

There is much more that we all can and must do. In our community, we are committed through events like this one to making places safer for all who live here.
Who should attend this event on May 6th at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall? Anyone who is concerned, anyone who wants more information, anyone who believes society must own this epidemic and act. So parents, educators, older teens, clergy, medical people, government employees and officials, you and me! Register, bring a friend and hear what’s happening around us.
The What Now Lanark County committee has been working hard to get this day put together. The May 6th event, imagine…Learn/Inspire/Act, is ready to go!
Tickets are $40 and this includes your lunch and breaks. Having your ticket ahead means we will have the right amount of food and drinks and a chair for everyone.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through ticketsplease.ca or by calling 613-485-6434 or by dropping into Baker Bob’s. A number of no-cost tickets are available by contacting whatnowlanarkcounty@gmail.com
 
Ticket sales are important to the success of all events. While we have a few excellent sponsors, having people attend is key to encouraging the changes needed and the overall success of the day. Got your ticket yet? Hope to see you there!

