Walter passed away at the Almonte Hospital on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the age of 83. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, sons Neil (Carolina) and Marc (Nicole), and granddaughters Erin, Amelie, Claire and Genny. Walter grew up on Churchill Avenue in Ottawa, attended Nepean High School, and was very proud of his Ottawa Valley heritage. He graduated from Royal Military College, was a mechanical engineer and held a master’s degree in business. Walter and Judy moved to Almonte in 2001 after his retirement from a long career in the steel industry in Quebec. We will miss you greatly. Our thanks to the Almonte Hospital staff and Dr. Amy Toderian for their compassion and care.

