I would like to take this opportunity to announce my retirement from barbering as of December 31 of this year.

I have been barbering in Almonte for 51 years, and what a great 51 years it has been. I also feel very fortunate to have had my business in my home town.

I would like to thank all of the people that have supported me over the years. It has left me with many happy memories, and many of my clients who I now feel have become friends.

I will certainly miss the many chats and laughs, as well as telling those barbershop jokes!! I have especially enjoyed seeing the generations: those who were kids when I started now have children of their own and, in some cases, grandchildren, whose hair I have been privileged to cut. Thank you all so much for your patronage.

Wayne Lockhart