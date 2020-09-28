Barbara Carrolland Glenda Jones

As we transition into fall, there is a need for unique projects to keep our community thriving, culturally and physically. Barbara Carroll and Glenda have been brainstorming to fill our time through the bleak winter months, and have come up with some novel – not novel virus! – ideas to get our community through to spring.

In order to establish connections, we need to include those vital elements that make our community special: the organizations, the businesses, and the Humm that keeps us all on an even keel and involved in a million exciting things.

What if the Friends of the Library partnered with the myriad of book clubs to come up with five books per month that would be “must-reads”? Mill Street Books would be happy to receive orders for those books. The titles could be advertised in an ad in the Humm, Zoom chats could follow, and new friendships might be forged.

What if Almonte in Concert were to sponsor real live musicians for a very limited audience, a rare gala with real dress-up clothes, and a live streamed concert for those who want their entertainment on the couch in jammies?

What if outdoor events could be organized to be consistent with Provincial COVID regulations? These might include: a contest to decorate trees along Mill St. for Christmas, a snow angel rally, scavenger hunts, or timed skiing or snowshoe challenges along the rail trail.

HERE’S THE DEAL: in order to make this a winter to remember, we need to be all-in, and that means organizations should hook up with a business that will be ever so grateful for your support. Planning a cheese and wine tasting? There’s Peche et Poivre, Jabulani Winery. Planning chocolate and beer – (think Valentine’s!)? Hummingbird Chocolate, Crooked Mile Brewery, Fudge Factory, Cartwright Springs Brewery. Planning an un upcycling or repurposing auction, think the Hub and Rebound.

How will people know what you are doing? A Humm ad: one, a month previous to your event, and one. the month it is occurring will go a long way in supporting our arts community as well as getting us all off the couch and out with our neighbours.

We have to be creative to make this work. If your group doesn’t have an idea, Barbara and Glenda have a long list to share. Every group wants to keep active through exceptional times, and this is the best way to do it.

Barbara and Glenda have already committed to partnering with a business and a group to organize a birdhouse auction in the spring. Details will be out in December, and this will be one event no one will want to miss.

Don’t let your group languish in ennui when there are so many exciting projects to consider. For help getting started, call (613)256-6479 or (613)883-6646.