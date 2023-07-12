Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Winners announced in Hub's Bicentennial Story contest

Winners announced in Hub’s Bicentennial Story contest


Nine-year-old Esmay Ibrahim led the class in the 8-12 age category of the Hub’s Bicentennial Story contest. Her fast-paced mystery was set during Almonte’s Puppets Up festival. In the 12-18 category, Charlotte Kennedy was the winner with her dramatic and moving story about the Almonte train wreck. Emilie Mastro-Desmarais’ tale Frogs and Friends was set in Bennie’s Corners. It was awarded a special runner-up prize of $50.

Young authors were invited to submit a story about a real or imaginary event in Mississippi Mills.  The contest was open to students in two age categories: 8-12 and 12-18 with a prize of $100 offered for each age. Prizes were awarded on Friday, July 7 by Hub president Janet Duncan, pictured with Esmay Ibrahim.

