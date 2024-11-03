A vision for the future of our town

by Angus Affleck

Almonte is undeniably changing. The projected population growth over the next decade is fairly astounding and may naturally provoke some concern among residents. Having grown up in Almonte and now raising my family here, it’s taken time for me to come to terms with what’s happening to our familiar town. Whether your family has been here for 200 years or 2 weeks, it’s natural to want things to stay the same. Fortunately, as I keep reminding myself, Almonte has already demonstrated that change can be great. The wonderful restaurants and new businesses are testament to how a growing population and creative development can foster economic vitality. We have plenty of evidence to justify optimism when we think of the future of our little town.

However, there are cautionary tales from municipalities across the province (and some very close by…) where rapid growth has not yielded such positive outcomes. Working in the environmental, heritage, and planning sectors, I’ve seen the effects of both thoughtful and hasty development. In each role, I’ve explored the shared qualities of positive, community-centered growth and have sought to communicate these to municipalities, developers, and community groups. Here in Almonte, I hope to offer my perspective as we collectively envision our future.

To understand the consequences of unimaginative development, The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) serves as a prime example, with its sprawl extending further along the 401 highway each year. This expansion often results in kilometers of mundane, placeless, cookie-cutter developments that are both environmentally and culturally unsustainable. Many areas now engulfed by this sprawl were once charming small towns, not unlike our own, that sacrificed their authenticity for, what I would call, lazy growth.

One of my favourite quotes on this topic is from the author, James Howard Kunstler who said, “When every place looks the same, there is no such thing as place anymore.” This homogenization is evident in the GTA, where towns are often indistinguishable save for roadside signage. They merge into a sea of monotonous development, losing their unique identities and cultural significance. This trend is concerning, especially in an era where authenticity and quality of place are powerful attractors for talent and businesses that can operate from anywhere with strong Wifi. If every place is the same, the only differentiators will be the tax rate and the weather – and while I don’t mind our winters, they’re not for everyone.

Fortunately, Almonte has an opportunity to chart a different course. The town possesses significant “place-based wealth” – a concept referring to a community’s ability to generate economic prosperity by leveraging its unique attributes and character. Almonte’s assets are off the charts with its picturesque Mill Street, riverside setting, beautiful historic architecture, agricultural heritage, and claim to fame as the birthplace of basketball inventor Dr. James Naismith. These qualities not only instill community pride but also serve as powerful draws for tourism, new businesses, and talent.

This place-based wealth can be thought of as Almonte’ s collective bank account, rich with an enviable inheritance of beauty, historic building stock, and cultural heritage. Recent decades have seen wise investments in this account, such as the adaptive reuse of the historic mills and revitalization of Mill Street, which has become an economic engine attracting film productions, new residents, and tourists. These investments have paid dividends to the entire community.

As Almonte prepares for significant population growth, there’s an opportunity to make further investments in the town’s cultural and economic capital. While new housing developments are necessary, they need not follow the pattern of monotonous suburban sprawl seen elsewhere. Instead, they can be designed to enhance Almonte’s unique character, promote community interaction, and invest in the town’s long-term sustainability and appeal.

As our town grows, we need to consider how new developments connect to the rest of the town. Connection is primary. While older areas of Almonte benefit from their proximity to downtown, it’s time to consider creating additional nodes that can serve as walkable connection points or meeting places for new developments.

For example, one potential idea which is alluded to in the official plan, is to emphasize Industrial Drive as a new hub of culture and commerce – a second downtown, so to speak. Already a center for local businesses, with some attention and investment, Industrial Drive could become the heart of new development on the eastern edge of town. This approach could provide more walkable, or even “strollable,” places that promote community and enhance life in Almonte, rather than providing merely an expedited escape for commuters.

The quality of a place is determined by our ability to define the space. Downtown Almonte boasts beautiful buildings, though not all are architectural gems. However, these buildings, collectively frame the street and create a streetscape that is pleasant, interesting, and attractive to both shoppers and shopkeepers. As fortunate inheritors of such places, we have a roadmap for how to build new areas with similar desirable qualities.

It’s the unique elements of our town that are our competitive advantage. When it comes to place based wealth, most municipalities think only of withdrawals opting for external, strip mall growth, leaving their “historic downtown” almost as a reminder of just how far they’ve slipped in their ability to create good places. Few would argue that a walk past the Independent and Tim Hortons beats a stroll downtown. Fortunately, for all of us, there is only one Mill Street but every town has a Tims and a grocery store on its edge.

So, while there is no argument that we need to build more housing and services for our booming population, we just don’t have to do it like everywhere else. Sure, we’ll need to make some withdrawals from our collective account, but with a thoughtful approach, we can ensure Almonte’s growth strengthens its unique character rather than diminishing it with generic suburban sprawl.

As we plan for Almonte’s growth, here are some ideas:

Prioritize connections between new developments and existing town areas.

Create new community hubs, like the proposed enhancement of Industrial Drive.

Focus on creating walkable, community-oriented spaces rather than exclusively car-centric developments.

Learn from the successful elements of our historic downtown when designing new areas.

Emphasize the importance of well-defined spaces in creating attractive, functional neighborhoods (for example, parking in the rear of new commercial buildings leaving store fronts to frame the streetscape.)

Angus is a design and planning consultant and is the founder of Wise Cities Consulting. He and his wife, Nicki are raising their two children in Almonte and care deeply for the future of the town.

If you would like to continue you the conversation please reach out at angus@wisecitiesconsuling.com