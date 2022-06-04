ADHS students take on robotics climate challenge

by Caleb Poulin

Pilot program in Almonte

Intermediate students in Ms. Kendall and Mrs. Snowdon’s classes at Almonte District High School were given the opportunity to participate in a pilot program focusing on climate change and energy conservation. Using a special resource called the Climate Action Kit, the kids were able to design and code their very own self-driving robotic vehicle.

The Climate Action Kit is a microbit-powered inventor’s kit that teaches students how to code and build robots. The kit’s mission is to give purpose-driven learning opportunities by connecting real-world climate change challenges with attainable robotic solutions.

Students were able to construct, develop, and program their own functioning solutions to important climate change challenges using the robotic components in the kit.

The robots could drive forwards and backwards with the assistance of a wheel motor, and they could also turn with the help of a servo motor. The robots also included a sensor that enabled them to detect obstructions and then stop, reverse, turn, and continue driving.

Building the robots was both a demanding and enjoyable experience for the students. Sometimes a part would break, and other times the motor would stop working. Apart from the kinks in the robots, the students say overall, they had a blast constructing them.

Almonte District High School students said they were thrilled to be chosen for such an engaging pilot project, and they enjoyed learning about climate change and its effects on the environment. Climate action kits, for example, instruct students about global issues and help them identify simple strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also increasing their knowledge of energy and climate change — assuring a brighter future for everybody.