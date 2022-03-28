Monday, March 28, 2022

Almonte Little Rockers complete food drive

Proud Little Rockers and the bountiful donations

The Almonte Curling Club Little Rocks group coordinated a very successful Food Drive over the past two weeks.

The young curlers prepared colourful and informative posters to encourage fellow Club members from all leagues to donate food items and essential household and personal use products for The Hunger Stop, Lanark County’s Local Food Bank.

The ambitious campaign raised $ 237 in cash donations and 384 pounds of donated food and personal care items.

Little Rocks Coordinator Art McKay delivers the donations

The Food Bank was extremely appreciative of these donations which will help support the 700 people that they serve each month.  There are approximately 250 children who rely on the Food Bank, so it is heartwarming for the young Curlers to know that they are helping many other youngsters in our community.

The leadership of the Little Rockers and the generosity of all of the Almonte Club Curlers is truly appreciated.

