Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 13, 2024

1. The V2 rocket built by a team under the German Werner von Braun is considered to have launched the space age in 1942. It was responsible for heavy and brutal attacks on London by the Nazis.

2. The Book of Kells is an ancient manuscript of the 4 Gospels of the Bible written in Latin in the 8th or 9th century. It resides at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.

3. Tom Conway, who starred in such movies as ‘I Walked with a Zombie’ and in the series Bulldog Drummond, was the brother of George Sanders.. Both were born in St Petersburg, Russia, though the family moved to England when both boys were young.

4. Dante’s 3 levels of the Divine Comedy are Hell, Purgatory and Paradise: Inferno. Purgatorio and Paradiso.

5. A young skunk is a ‘kit’.