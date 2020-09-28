by Diana Filer

1. The United Arab Emirates has become the first Middle Eastern gulf country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

2. The Honourable Phyllis Turner Ross was the first female Chancellor of the University of British Columbia.

3. St. Basil’s Cathedral is in Red Square in Moscow. It is officially known as the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat.

4. Rex Harrington is a former principal dancer with the National Ballet of Canada. He partnered Karen Kain on many occasions before she took over the company.

5. Red, yellow and blue are the 3 primary pigmented colours. In pure light spectroscopy, red, blue and green are the 3 primary colours.