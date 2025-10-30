Thursday, October 30, 2025
Astronaut Chris Hadfield congratulates local students

Photo: NASA

Retired astronaut Chris Hadfield has sent this message to local students taking part in the Spaceflight Experiments Program:

To: All the amazing Grade 5 and 6 students in Mississippi  Mills

Subject: Congratulations on Your Mission to the Stars

I just heard about the incredible work you’re doing developing microgravity experiments, with one destined to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on Mission 21. That’s absolutely fantastic!

When I was your age, watching the first Moon landing, I dreamed about exploring space but never imagined that one day I’d live and work on the ISS. What you’re doing right now designing real science that will travel beyond our planet is exactly how big dreams begin. You’re already part of the story of space exploration.

The skills you’re using, curiosity, teamwork, creativity, and persistence, are the same ones astronauts rely on every day in orbit. Whether your experiment studies plants, physics, or materials, it represents the best of what young Canadians can accomplish when imagination meets hard work.

Keep asking questions, keep testing ideas, and keep looking up. The future of space exploration needs thinkers and builders like you. I’m cheering you on from Earth, and I can’t wait to see what discoveries come from your work aboard the Station.

With my warmest regards,

Chris A. Hadfield

Colonel, Astronaut (ret’d)

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

