Audition for “The Millworkers’ Musical” — May 7

Want to have fun, act and sing, and meet a friendly cast of (historical) characters? Come out and audition for The Millworkers’ Musical — a new family-friendly play written by Fern Martin to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the founding of Mississippi Mills!

Presented by the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and produced by Barb Dickson, this show will be directed by Kris Riendeau with musical direction by Bonnie Vallentyne. Our team is seeking actors and actor-singers — primarily adults, but there are also roles for teens. We will rehearse on Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons in May and June, take a break to learn lines over the summer, and then recommence rehearsing from September until the show goes up from November 16–26.

Auditions will take place in the multi-purpose room at the Textile Museum <mvtm.ca> on Sunday, May 7 from 1–4 pm, and on Wednesday, May 10 from 7–9 pm (enter at the top of the hill off Carleton Street). Scenes will be provided, and anyone interested in a lead part will be asked to sing an excerpt from a song. An accompanist will be available if you would like to bring your own music, but you can also sing “Happy Birthday, Mississippi Mills”!

For more details, please contact Barb Dickson at <laubar@sympatico.ca>. Follow the show and find out more on Facebook at <facebook.com/ TheMillworkersMusical>