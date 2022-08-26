Friday, August 26, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Betsy Sibbitt — obituary

Elizabeth Isabel 'Betsy' Sibbitt (Wynkie) Suddenly at home,...

Terry Burnell — obituary

Burnell (nee Dewores), Theresa (Terry) Oricia (Nov 6, 1931...

For Sale: king-size mattress

Laurier Kingsdown 78" firm plush top king-size...
ObituariesBetsy Sibbitt -- obituary

Betsy Sibbitt — obituary

Elizabeth Isabel ‘Betsy’ Sibbitt (Wynkie)

Suddenly at home, on August 6, 2022, in her 97th year, wife of the late Keith Sibbitt, mother to Peter and the late Deborah, grandmother to Catherine, Theresa and Mark. Predeceased by her brother Kenneth and her sister Barbara. Aunt to Claudia, Andrew and Matthew. Stepmother to Glenn, Mary-Jo, Rita, Keith and Eric.

Born in Ottawa, Betsy was a longtime resident of Almonte, Ontario and enjoyed many summers in Temagami. Betsy will be remembered as a fun-loving free spirit who had a colourful wardrobe and had a remarkable ability to recite limericks at the drop of a hat. She was warm, easy going and accepting to all. She was a talented artist and calligraphist. She was the oldest member of Sage Age, an acting group who performed impromptu skits for seniors in retirement homes. She spent several years as a volunteer for the Hub in Almonte. She had a good sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. A special thank you to Chapel Hill Retirement Residence, Irene Botham and Liz Sibbitt for the support and friendship in her last years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday August 30th from 12 noon – 3 pm at the Central Chapel of Hulse Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O’Connor), Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone