Betsy Sibbitt — obituary

Elizabeth Isabel ‘Betsy’ Sibbitt (Wynkie)

Suddenly at home, on August 6, 2022, in her 97th year, wife of the late Keith Sibbitt, mother to Peter and the late Deborah, grandmother to Catherine, Theresa and Mark. Predeceased by her brother Kenneth and her sister Barbara. Aunt to Claudia, Andrew and Matthew. Stepmother to Glenn, Mary-Jo, Rita, Keith and Eric.

Born in Ottawa, Betsy was a longtime resident of Almonte, Ontario and enjoyed many summers in Temagami. Betsy will be remembered as a fun-loving free spirit who had a colourful wardrobe and had a remarkable ability to recite limericks at the drop of a hat. She was warm, easy going and accepting to all. She was a talented artist and calligraphist. She was the oldest member of Sage Age, an acting group who performed impromptu skits for seniors in retirement homes. She spent several years as a volunteer for the Hub in Almonte. She had a good sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. A special thank you to Chapel Hill Retirement Residence, Irene Botham and Liz Sibbitt for the support and friendship in her last years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday August 30th from 12 noon – 3 pm at the Central Chapel of Hulse Playfair & McGarry, 315 McLeod Street (at O’Connor), Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.