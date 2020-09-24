William George Tuffin

May 10, 1933 – Sept. 23, 2020

If Bill has his way, he will spend his well-earned time in heaven both fishing for trout and playing with children – two of his great loves.

A beloved husband, father and revered teacher, Bill died peacefully in Almonte General Hospital after saying goodbye to his wife of 63 years, Miriam and each of their seven children. He is survived by his children Nancy (Kevin) Dodsworth, Janet (Ian) Edwards, Carolyn (Bob Greer) Tuffin, Christine (Greg LeBaron) Dean, Lois (Jamie Hueston) Tuffin, Bruce (Stephanie) Tuffin and Sally (Garry McWillam) Tuffin and sister Mary Temoin. Bill was a proud and loving grandfather to Aimory Greer, Adrienne Tuffin, Alicen Greer, Kierann Granger, Ryland, Marissa and McKenzie Dean, Emma Edwards, Heather Dodsworth, Victoria and Zach Tuffin, Keenan LeBaron and Evelyn McWilliam; and great-grandfather to Kyra, Gabriel, Bentley, Annabelle, Jax and Elyse.

In addition to his family, Bill’s legacy carries on with his work to create Gemmill Park in Almonte and maintain Blakeney Park, plus his long-time leadership volunteer roles with the Almonte Fish and Game Club and Lanark County Crime Stoppers. He was often identified as students’ favourite teacher at Almonte High School where he taught from 1963 to 1988. He was also a key member of the team at Defence and Research Telecommunication Establishment that worked on Alouette II, Canada’s second satellite which launched in 1965.

An avid sports fan, Bill lived life fully, exploring Canada and beyond with Miriam. Orphaned in his teens, Bill was fortunate to cross paths with Doc Powers and his family, who supported his dreams and his education. From there, the young lad from Thamesford built a life with no regrets and full of love and laughter. No one who heard his laugh will ever forget it.

His family will meet for a private family funeral on Sept. 30. While we would love to have his friends, former students and colleagues attend to celebrate his life, COVID-19 restrictions limit attendance to our large family only. The Tuffin clan thanks the staff at Waterside Retirement Residence and Almonte General Hospital for making Bill’s last year and final days good ones. To carry on Bill’s legacy, please donate to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation.

