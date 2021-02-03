Brenda Sharon Tapley (Rockwell)

Brenda Sharon Tapley (Rockwell) July 26, 1945-Feb 2, 2021 of Almonte, Ontario passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Loving wife of Jack Tapley for 58 years. Dearly loved mother of Patricia Love (Kerry) (Florida) and Pam Tapley (Pakenham). Loved nana of Sierra, Kale, Jerett and Senna Also missed by her faithful companion, Sophie.

A longtime employee of Queensway Carleton Hospital and community volunteer. Many will miss her sense of humour and outgoing nature.

Special thank you to Dr. McGarry, Stephano D’Asti (pharmacist) and the amazing compassionate staff, nurses and PSWs at the Rosamond Unit.

Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Tubman’s Funeral Home, Carp, Ont. Cremation and celebration of life to take place at a later date Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Donations gratefully accepted to the Almonte General Hospital, Canadian Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Society of Canada.