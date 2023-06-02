Community via Civitan supports Lanark County Food Bank

During the recent meeting of the Almonte Civitan Club, Karen Lomas provided an overview of the challenges facing the Lanark County Food Bank due to the significant increase in demand. Food items as well as financial donations are extremely important and greatly appreciated as the Food Bank is solely supported by private donations.

After her presentation, President Ross presented Karen with a cheque for $10,000. The funds are a result of our community supporting the various projects and activities of the Almonte Civitan Club so that the Food Bank and other organizations can be assisted in their work that benefits our community.

The club was also pleased to welcome three new Civitans, David, Cathy and Doug, sponsored by Civitan Tim.