August 2020 … that’s when the groundwork for today’s controversy was launched with a notice of motion “that Mississippi Mills Council terminate the Cost-Sharing ‘Howard Allan Agreement’ effective immediately”. In her Millstone News posting, https://millstonenews.com/mayor-lowry-comments-on-cost-sharing-motion/, Mayor Lowry proposed a better way forward that included consultation with residents.

January 2022 … sixteen months later, the avoidable tragedy of a cancelled agreement has been revealed, producing an angry shock wave of disbelief. Central to the intensity of protest is the motive and skill set of the decision makers who voted for this without comprehensive and transparent public consultation. Not surprisingly, this sentiment has already become an important issue for the October 2022 municipal election.

Thanks to the recent Millstone postings of Bill Levesque https://millstonenews.com/time-is-of-the-essence-cost-sharing-agreement/, Joyce Clinton https://millstonenews.com/another-comment-on-the-cost-sharing-agreement/, and Bob Dickson https://millstonenews.com/more-opposition-to-cost-sharing-proposal/, an email call to action has been launched.

Right now is a great time to write as the Mississippi Mills Council is meeting January 25 at 4:30 p.m., with a Committee of the Whole session to follow right after. Messages to Council can be addressed to the Clerk, Jeanne Harield, at <jharfield @ mississippimills.ca> for distribution to each Councilor and the Mayor.

Neil Carleton, Almonte