Friday, April 8, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

David McCurdy — obituary

McCurdy, David Wayne (Previous Owner of McCurdy’s Farm Supply...

Birdhouse Bonanza: Tribute to a Friendship

by Glenda Jones When words fail, turn to...

2-br apartment for rent in Almonte, $1,750

For rent a spacious 2 bedroom apartment...
UncategorizedDavid McCurdy -- obituary

David McCurdy — obituary

McCurdy, David Wayne

(Previous Owner of McCurdy’s Farm Supply and David McCurdy Computer Sales and Service) 

Formerly of Appleton, ON., currently of Mississippi Mills, in his 79th year.

Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022 at the Almonte General Hospital.

 Survived by his son Murray, his daughter Erin (Wylie) Kentfield and his grandchildren Lindsay, DJ, Eden, Brooklyn, Lauren and Roman.  Predeceased by his granddaughter Stephanie McCurdy and his parents Hilliard and May (Mulligan) McCurdy.  Proud great-grandpa of Kayden Shannon and Maddison Pike.  Former husband of Vivian Young and Laura Harris.  Longtime member of Mississippi Valley Associated Railroaders.  Donations in memory of David may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute or The Kidney Foundation of Canada.  Private family interment to be held at a later date in Capital Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone