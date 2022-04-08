David McCurdy — obituary

McCurdy, David Wayne

(Previous Owner of McCurdy’s Farm Supply and David McCurdy Computer Sales and Service)

Formerly of Appleton, ON., currently of Mississippi Mills, in his 79th year.

Passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Survived by his son Murray, his daughter Erin (Wylie) Kentfield and his grandchildren Lindsay, DJ, Eden, Brooklyn, Lauren and Roman. Predeceased by his granddaughter Stephanie McCurdy and his parents Hilliard and May (Mulligan) McCurdy. Proud great-grandpa of Kayden Shannon and Maddison Pike. Former husband of Vivian Young and Laura Harris. Longtime member of Mississippi Valley Associated Railroaders. Donations in memory of David may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute or The Kidney Foundation of Canada. Private family interment to be held at a later date in Capital Memorial Gardens.

