Diana's Quiz – March 13, 2021
March 13, 2021

1. What is a fungible item?
2. What is shea butter?
3. Who founded the Salvation Army?
4. Who is the new chief of Canada's Defence Staff?
5. Why is March 17 celebrated as St Patrick's day?