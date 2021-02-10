Colby, Everett Edward Jr.

(Devoted husband, father, grandfather and local partner of Colby McGeachy, CPAs)

After a short, yet heroic, battle with cancer and with his loving family by his side at home on February 8, 2021.

Everett

Born in Brooklyn, New York, passed away at the age of 57.

Beloved husband to Dawn. He will be deeply missed by his children Eddie (Catherine), Traci-Ann Jones (Alasdair), Kati, and Sara. Proud “Grampa” of Bella, Gaby, Madison, Alisha, Dexter, Rhaea and Dawson. Survived by his parents Everett Sr. and Ann; sisters Page (Vincent) and Dianna; brother Charlie (Diane), as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Everett may be made to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation for Cancer Research, the Canadian Cancer Society or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lanark County.

A Private Service Will Be Held On

Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11 am

(to be followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date)

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel

(127 Church St. Almonte ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com