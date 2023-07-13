Friends of the Library’s online auction much exceeds fundraising goal

The Friends of MM Public Library’s online auction has been over for a few weeks now and, as the dust has settled, we now have the final figures to share with you all. Our fundraising goal was $5,000 and the auction brought in an astonishing $8292.12. After all expenses were paid we still made $7600.88 to support and expand the library’s programming!

We were delighted at the outcome of the auction, especially as we also had a lot of fun organizing it. We also realise we owe a huge “Thank You “ to a lot of people.

First, we give a huge shout-out to the 53 local businesses, 8 local organizations, and 39 members of our community, for donating their time or gift certificates to support the auction and the Mississippi Mills Public Library. Without your generosity there would have been no auction.

Second, a big thanks to then 162 people who registered as bidders in the auction. Without your help we would have had an auction but not made any money for library programming. We are so grateful you liked the entries provided by the donors and were willing to put money on what you wanted.

Third, much appreciation to the auction committee who worked tirelessly throughout. Thanks to:

John Coderre, Pam Harris, Marie Traversy, and Connie Bielby for gathering the auction donations

Barbara Carroll for managing the auction site

Judith Difruscio and Barbara Carroll for publicity

Judith Difruscio and Connie Bielby for the truly inspired ideas that made a big difference.

Finally, we would like to thank our local community for getting involved, pulling together around the library, and showing the cooperative spirit that is so cherished in Mississippi Mills.

You all made the auction a huge success this year. We will be back next year. See you all then!