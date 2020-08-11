Gail Laycock

February 10, 1940 – August 9, 2020

Our family is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Gail Rose Elaine Laycock, 80, of Carleton Place on August 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was married to her soul mate, best friend and loving husband Geoff where they lived in Carleton Place after relocating from Grimsby, Ontario when they purchased the legendary “Queens Hotel” in 1969.

Gail leaves behind her two children who were proud to call her mom: Pat (John) and Sue (Kevin). She was adored by her 5 grandchildren; Shyla, Tyler (Tash), Kelsey (Cory), Meaghan and Derek who will truly miss their “Grams, Grammy”. “GG Ma” became her name after being blessed with 6 great-grandchildren; Eva, Emerson, Georgia, Taylor, Kaycee and Brynn who she bragged about to many family and friends.

She was born to the late Dorothy and George Tyler and predeceased by her brothers Ron and Jim. Gail graduated from Dundas High School in 1958 and from the Hamilton Hospital School of Nursing in the Class of 61 where she leaves behind her nursing friends of 65 years. “May you always walk in Sunshine”. Gail loved to love people and had many loving family and friends who will feel this loss terribly. Geoff and Gail were fortunate to travel the world together where Gail will spend her eternity at seas at a later date.

As per her wishes, there will be a private family gathering only. Donations may be given in Gail’s honor to the Canadian Cancer Society or the CHEO Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.colefuneralservices.com.



“The Cards are being dealt in Heaven”