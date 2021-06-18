Lyon, Gordon J. “Gord”

Passed away on June 16, 2021 in the Almonte Country Haven, where he was well cared for over 15 years.

Gord

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 63.

Beloved son to the late Faye and Ken. Predeceased by his brother Randy and survived by his sister-in-law Diane. Loved by his sister Joan (Michael). Missed by his niece Kathy (Kyle) and his nephew Robert. Remembered by his nieces and nephews Jason (Katie), Melissa (Jerrett) and Christopher. Great-uncle to Kruz, Kairo, Kingston, Aubrey, Quinten and Jackson. Donations in memory of Gord may be made to the MS Society of Canada.

A private family chapel service will be held.

