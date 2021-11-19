Denise Hayes lived on Maple Grove Unit at Fairview Manor for two years, until she passed away last March. Her family says they are very grateful for the care she received – and they wanted to give back.

Recently, Denise’s husband Thomas and other family members stopped by Fairview Manor to deliver 28 handmade advent calendars – one for each of the residents on Maple Grove to enjoy this Christmas!

Last Christmas, the Hayes family made an advent calendar to share with Denise. Each date was filled with chocolate, pictures of family and/or a personal message. When the family couldn’t be there to open the day’s treat, staff were there to help. The advent calendar gave Denise such pleasure and the family decided to share that joy even further.

The Hayes family remembers last Christmas: “Our family enjoyed our window visits every Sunday from Mom’s window (with Dad inside by her side). It was a gift to see Mom’s smile when she received her chocolate and message of love or photo from the advent tree with Dad by her side. During our visits, we would sing Christmas carols, make snowmen, and just be silly adult children enjoying the Christmas month together.”

“Mom’s spirit is on each tree for the other residents, represented by a sparkly butterfly,” adds the Hayes family. “Fairview Manor is an amazing residence that provides care, love, hugs, and joy to our loved ones on daily basis. We are happy to bring some more smiles this Christmas season.”

“This is such a kind and loving family, and they were so dedicated to Denise,” notes Amanda Becking, Director of Care at Fairview Manor. “This is such a lovely story, and we want to thank Thomas, Curtis, Carol-Ann, and the entire family for their generosity.”