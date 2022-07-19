Help Wanted – Sivarulrasa Gallery

Join our team as a part-time Gallery Associate
We are seeking a part-time Gallery Associate to work 2 or 3 shifts per week (12 to 18 hours), starting in August 2022. Rate of pay is $20/hr. You will join our dynamic team as we continue to serve artists from coast to coast and build the Gallery as a leading arts institution. The Gallery’s exhibitions program has grown to now include curated shows in three spaces – Gallery I, Gallery II, and Gallery III, showcasing works in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and photographic works.
Requirements:
-ability to work in a highly professional setting
-take pride in accuracy and attention to detail
-computer skills including writing correspondence and maintaining databases
-strong interpersonal and customer service skills
-careful and deliberate in handling artwork
-eagerness to learn and work in a team setting
-background in art would be an asset
-must follow all Gallery protocols regarding Covid-19 as per health regulations
Please email your CV as soon as possible to: info@sivarulrasa.com
SIVARULRASA GALLERY
34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON
613.256.8033