Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Help Wanted – Sivarulrasa Gallery

Join our team as a part-time Gallery Associate

We are seeking a part-time Gallery Associate to work 2 or 3 shifts per week (12 to 18 hours), starting in August 2022. Rate of pay is $20/hr. You will join our dynamic team as we continue to serve artists from coast to coast and build the Gallery as a leading arts institution. The Gallery’s exhibitions program has grown to now include curated shows in three spaces – Gallery I, Gallery II, and Gallery III, showcasing works in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and photographic works.

Requirements:

-ability to work in a highly professional setting

-take pride in accuracy and attention to detail

-computer skills including writing correspondence and maintaining databases

-strong interpersonal and customer service skills

-careful and deliberate in handling artwork

-eagerness to learn and work in a team setting

-background in art would be an asset

-must follow all Gallery protocols regarding Covid-19 as per health regulations

Please email your CV as soon as possible to: info@sivarulrasa.com

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

