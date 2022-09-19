We are redoing the “In Memory of” plaque that’s at the beginning of our Almonte Alameda near the library. There is an opportunity to add names if anyone would like to contribute $200 or more. We are hoping that we can do some more landscaping and create a retaining wall and garden at the trail entry and close to Reserve St. There is still the possibility of funding a bench as well. We have two spots left for benches.

There has also been the suggestion that pieces of public art could be considered for donations or memorials. If anyone would be willing to consider this possibility it could be very exciting.

For further information please reach out to sbrathwaite@storm.ca