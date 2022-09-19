Monday, September 19, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Vicki Lowe, Ramsay ward candidate

There is a new face vying for...

In Memory Of …

We are redoing the "In Memory of"...

SARAH ANDERSON at Sivarulrasa Gallery

SARAH ANDERSON: WHERE WE GO FROM HERE Gallery...
LivingIn Memory Of ...

In Memory Of …

We are redoing the “In Memory of” plaque that’s at the beginning of our Almonte Alameda near the library.  There is an opportunity to add names if anyone would like to contribute $200 or more.  We are hoping that we can do some more landscaping and create a retaining wall and garden at the trail entry and close to Reserve St.  There is still the possibility of funding a bench as well.  We have two spots left for benches.

There has also been the suggestion that pieces of public art could be considered for donations or memorials.  If anyone would be willing to consider this possibility it could be very exciting.

For further information please reach out to sbrathwaite@storm.ca

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone