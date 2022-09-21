Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

In-person Terry Fox Run was a great success

The Almonte Terry Fox Run successfully returned...

Grilled Chicken with Marinated Tomatoes and Onions

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Food and...

Climate Walk in Carleton Place, September 23

On Friday, September 23rd we will gather...
LivingIn-person Terry Fox Run was a great success

In-person Terry Fox Run was a great success

Photo credit to Bob Graf.

The Almonte Terry Fox Run successfully returned to an in-person event this past weekend with over 40 people participating as walkers, runners, bikers and volunteers. There were many familiar faces from previous iterations of the run as well as quite a few new participants to the local event. A total of over $1500 was raised in support of the Terry Fox Foundation and the ongoing support of cancer research in Canada.

Thanks to all those who participated and donated, with a special shout-out to the volunteers who helped with registration and course marshalling.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone