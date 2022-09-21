In-person Terry Fox Run was a great success

The Almonte Terry Fox Run successfully returned to an in-person event this past weekend with over 40 people participating as walkers, runners, bikers and volunteers. There were many familiar faces from previous iterations of the run as well as quite a few new participants to the local event. A total of over $1500 was raised in support of the Terry Fox Foundation and the ongoing support of cancer research in Canada.

Thanks to all those who participated and donated, with a special shout-out to the volunteers who helped with registration and course marshalling.