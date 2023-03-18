International Women’s Day bonspiel raises funds for Interval House

On March 8 2023, International Women’s Day, 48 women came together at the Almonte Curling Club for a bonspiel to celebrate the event and to support other women in our community by fundraising for Lanark County Interval House (LCIH).

We had some great curling, delicious food, and lots of laughs throughout the day and we were well supported by some outstanding volunteers. In addition to a portion of the registration fee there was a 50/50 draw, an Almonte goodies gift bag draw, and a donation box. Thanks to these generous women from all over the Ottawa Valley, we’ve donated $1375 to LCIH! With their provincial funding reduced, LCIH is counting on our community for support more than ever and we’re proud to make this donation.