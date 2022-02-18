John Lawson — obituary

Lawson, John Charles

Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022, in the Rosamond Unit of the Almonte General Hospital.

John

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 84.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora (nee Lyons) and his parents John C. “Jack” and Isabel (nee Campbell). Survived by his brother Glen (Muriel) and dear nephew Chris (Julia). Donations in memory of John may be made to the Zion United Church (Cedar Hill) or the Rosamond Unit of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff from the Almonte General Hospital Rosamond Unit for their compassionate care.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 12pm to 2pm. Chapel Service then reception to follow at 2pm. Cremation to occur after the service.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com