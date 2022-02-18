Friday, February 18, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

John Lawson — obituary

Lawson, John Charles Passed away peacefully on February 16,...

Home Hospice North Lanark seeks new board members

When we enter this world, we’re celebrated,...

Freedom convoy in Corkery

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Are you one...
ObituariesJohn Lawson -- obituary

John Lawson — obituary

Lawson, John Charles

Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022, in the Rosamond Unit of the Almonte General Hospital.

John

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 84.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora (nee Lyons) and his parents John C. “Jack” and Isabel (nee Campbell).  Survived by his brother Glen (Muriel) and dear nephew Chris (Julia).  Donations in memory of John may be made to the Zion United Church (Cedar Hill) or the Rosamond Unit of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.  A special thank-you to the staff from the Almonte General Hospital Rosamond Unit for their compassionate care.

 Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 12pm to 2pm.  Chapel Service then reception to follow at 2pm.  Cremation to occur after the service.

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

Sheila MacIntosh — obituary

In memoriam — Wayne Giardino

Mark Coady — obituary

FOLLOW US

Latest

John Lawson — obituary

Home Hospice North Lanark seeks new board members

Freedom convoy in Corkery

Almonte Inferno junior hockey club heads for post-season play

‘Barbara Gamble: Spellbound’ at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

Sheila MacIntosh — obituary

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone