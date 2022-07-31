John Scott — obituary

Scott, John Murray

(May 4, 1953 – July 28, 2022)

Peacefully at the Carleton Place Hospital with his family by his side at the age of 69.

Predeceased by his parents Murray and Annabelle (Schrader) Scott.

Survived by his wife Nancy (Watt) of 45 years and his daughter Heidi (Josh) and grandson Lyndon. John will be missed by his sisters Charlene, Cheryl, and Carol, as well as his Aunts Joan and Donna, and their families.

John enjoyed making people laugh and had so many wonderful friends. He loved travelling Canada, snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing, and also volunteered on many community groups over the years – Almonte Fish & Game Club, North Lanark Highland Games, and the Pakenham Curling Club.

A special thank you to Sarah Munro RN, for her exceptional care.

Friends are welcome to celebrate John’s life with his family at the Clayton Community Centre — 147 Linn Bower Ln, Clayton ON at 1pm on Thursday, August the 4th, 2022.

For those who wish a donation, please consider the Almonte Fish & Game Club or the Clayton Community Centre.

We will miss you terribly and love you forever.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com