Classified AdsLOST: Key fob LOST: Key fob May 8, 2025 Please be on the lookout for my lost car fob. Photo attached. Lost on May 6th somewhere about town. Thanks. Bill Adams. (613) 697-7855 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: 4-piece outdoor patio/sunroom set May 8, 2025 For Sale: 16-foot Paluski Prospector canoe May 7, 2025 Kitchen counter stools for sale May 4, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Art in the Attic on this weekend May 8, 2025 Civitan Club supports Youth Centre with matching donations May 8, 2025 LOST: Key fob May 8, 2025 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — May 14 May 8, 2025 For sale: 4-piece outdoor patio/sunroom set May 8, 2025 For Sale: 16-foot Paluski Prospector canoe May 7, 2025 From the Archives Peches & Poivre donation to Hub Hospice Palliative Care Mean and Green – Alien plants Part 2: Green, and really mean Hospice seeks volunteers to help with auction Gardening in Almonte: Great Veggie Grow-off Final Weigh-in Woman dies in house fire Mississippi Mills' staff prudence results in a brand new fire truck Gay Cook’s Beef Burgers with Onions, Bacon and Pesto Bob Lesser sends local Perseid meteor shots