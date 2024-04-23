Mary Coreau — obituary

COREAU, Mary Aleida

(nee Bucking)

With heavy and broken hearts, David and his family announce the sudden passing of their beautiful Mary at the Almonte General Hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024. She was 75.

Treasured wife and best friend of David for over 45 years.

Dearly loved Mom of Tim Coreau (Tiffany) and Sam Chmelicek (Mike) and Stepmom of Debbie Fex (Gene).

Cherished and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Teegan, Lyric and Casey. Predeceased by her three step-grandchildren: Nick, Kristy and Steven Johnston. Dear sister of Corrie Byvelds (Tony), Addie Lindsay (late Al) and Otto Bucking (Nancy). Predeceased by siblings: Bernie Bucking (Sharon), Marg Albers (late Ben) and Siny Blais (Pierre). Daughter of the late Bill and Margaret (nee Schomaker) Bucking. Beloved daughter-in-law of Patricia Thompson (late Garnet Thompson, late Reo Coreau). Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Mary loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a devoted wife and partner and a proud and generous Mom and Grandma/Nanny. To Mary, family was everything. Her faith was also an important part of her life which she lived with tenacity and vigor. She will be missed by the many whose lives she has touched.

Mary’s final arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning, May 3rd from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in her beloved St. John Chrysostom Church, Arnprior on Friday morning at 11 o’clock. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

If you would like to leave a donation in Mary’s memory, please consider the Arnprior and District Food Bank.

