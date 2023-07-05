Men’s Shed spiffs up ”The Cloister” at Kintail

On June 19th six members of the Naismith Men’s Shed spend the afternoon spiffing up the grounds around ”The Cloister” at the Mill of Kintail. Over the last couple of years, while we all coped with the ravages of the pandemic, Mother Nature kept right on making things grow. As a result, this beautiful and popular wedding venue had become overgrown and weed-infested. With a bit of financial help from the MVCA (who are responsible for these grounds) and some guidance from master gardeners in our midst, the Naismith Men’s Shed fulfilled their volunteer commitment to MVCA by rejuvenating the grounds around ”the Cloister”. Overhanging vines were tied back, paths through the two arbours were cleared of weeds and flower beds were properly edged. A new sign is also in progress.

Best wishes from the Naismith Men’s Shed to all those who will be tying the knot at this site this summer!