After years of planning and fundraising, the new version of the Millworkers Staircase was dropped into place on Coleman Island near the Textile Museum this week.

The staircase is in the same location as a wooden version that once ran from Union Street to “The Island.” Many residents still remember playing there as children or using it as a shortcut to the high school or to work at the Mill.

Completion of the new staircase was made possible in particular through public financial support–by last fall residents had contributed over $70,000 through individual donations and fundraising events.

The offer by Mike Dupuis to make his private bridge by the site accessible for public use also played a key role.

The installation of the staircase is a major component in the continuing work on Phase 2 of the Riverwalk. That includes:

the Mill Workers’ Walk (from Union Street to the rail trail)

the Carleton Street Walk (from Back Bridge to the Textile Museum)

the Coleman Island stone dust trail from Wellington St to the staircase on the earthen dam

four benches along the stone-dust trail



landscaping

the installation of interpretive & directional signage & of the donor recognition plaques

As of yesterday there still a few finishing touches remaininng until the staircase is open to the public.