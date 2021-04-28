The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority MVCA will host a virtual public information session on Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 PM during which a presentation by staff will be followed by a Q&A session. The community is invited to provide input until May 7, 2021. MVCA staff will review comments, complete a feasibility analysis, and present their findings and recommendations to the Board of Directors at a meeting later this spring.

For more information and to register for the public information session, visit www.mvc.on.ca/museum.