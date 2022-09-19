MillstoneOur municipal election coverage policy Our municipal election coverage policy September 19, 2022 As in every election, whether federal, provincial or municipal, the Millstone’s policy is to publish all submissions from official candidates or their authorized agents. We don’t endorse any candidates during any election period. Thanks. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related It’s a flood — of submissions, that is August 17, 2022 Introducing MMordle, a word game for Mississippi Mills April 15, 2022 Yep, it’s one of those nights — off February 19, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest In Memory Of … September 19, 2022 SARAH ANDERSON at Sivarulrasa Gallery September 19, 2022 Our municipal election coverage policy September 19, 2022 God Save The Queen September 14, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz, September 17 2022 September 18, 2022 Weekly song circle at Equator Coffee Almonte starts Thursday Sept. 22, 6-8 PM September 18, 2022 From the Archives Peter Nelson’s travels to be published in the Millstone Early intervention is key to helping kids with speech delay issues Lanark Health Unit issues heat alert Sheet-Pan Sausages and Vegetables Learn about making Easter eggs Latvian style, April 20 Ottawa Valley Family Health Team Open House photos Gay Cook’s Broiled or grilled Marinated Fish Fillets Confetti Corn