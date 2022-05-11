The Almonte Fair is coming up — get involved!

Almonte Fair is coming up quick, July 15, 16 and 17th. We are so excited to be able to have this great event this year! There is a lot of planning happening as we speak and we are putting together 3 great days for all of you to enjoy.

Would you like to be a board member with the North Lanark Agricultural Society? Involved in a committee or a new volunteer to help plan and host our events? Places like the Homecraft department are always looking for people who enjoy crafts, food and flowers that want to be apart of our group. You don’t have to know everything about the areas you enjoy, just like to have fun and work together on our displays/ competitions at fair time. If you would like more information please email nlashomecraft@gmail.com, we can’t wait to hear from you.

If you would like to see what our Homecraft competitions are all about, you can see them in the Ag Hall at the fair July 15, 16 and 17th. You can also participate in the competitions by getting our prize lists on our website, www.almontefair.ca or the books will be out in local businesses soon. The sections we have in Homecraft are Horticulture, Culinary, Crafts, Needle and Thread, Children’s, Photography, Special Needs and the Friends Competition. We enjoy seeing everyone’s creations as they bring them in for judging and a friendly competition. This year’s theme is Milk: Why is it so Special?

This year we are asking for your help. We want to decorate our Christmas parade float with your ornaments. At the fair, if you bring in a homemade ornament to the Ag hall, your name will be put into a draw for a $25.00 cash prize. The rules for this are on our website and Facebook page @AlmonteFair and it is graciously sponsored by the Queens Crafters and Antique Market.

Remember to keep an eye on our social media pages for more fair information and all the things you can be a part of as we get closer and closer. We can’t wait to see everyone at the fair.

If you would like to volunteer at the fair, please email nlasvolunteers@gmail.com and for Homecraft inquires please email nlashomecraft@gmail.com.