Dobbs, Ursula Mary “Babs”

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 2, 2021 in the Almonte General Hospital Rosamond Unit.

At the age of 80.

Babs (nee Banks)

Longtime West Carleton resident

after moving from Somerset, England.

Beloved wife of Geoffrey for over 59 years. Cherished by her children Susan Dobbs (Bill Armstrong) and Michael (Amy Matsubara). Proud “Nana” of Daniel, Ben and Emily Dobbs-Armstrong. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Doris Banks. Survived by her siblings Janet Box, Nicky White (Ian), Peter Banks (Elizabeth) and Joy Ayres. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Babs may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (Rosamond Unit) or the Leukemia Research Foundation. A special thank-you to the staff from the Almonte General Hospital – Rosamond Unit, Carleton Place Hospital, and the Hematology Department of the Ottawa General Hospital. A Celebration of Babs Life will be held in the C.R. Gamble Chapel. An inurnment will take place in the Spring.

