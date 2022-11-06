LivingVIDEO: Pumpkins on the Alameda VIDEO: Pumpkins on the Alameda November 6, 2022 Laurie Blackstock shares this fun video of jack-o’-lanterns that local residents brought to the Alameda the day after Halloween. After the event, the pumpkins were picked up by local farms and used as compost or pig feed. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Civitan Club: Passing of the Gavel October 26, 2022 Ukrainian family flees war to live in Almonte October 25, 2022 Fire-damaged Mary Street home is demolished October 20, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest VIDEO: Pumpkins on the Alameda November 6, 2022 Ed Lawrence plays Elvis in Sketchy Santa November 6, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – November 5, 2022 November 4, 2022 ConnectWell seeks Human Resources Support November 4, 2022 Worker needed to help with interlock installation November 4, 2022 In a deep bow of recognition November 3, 2022 From the Archives The Almonte Ultramar CBC covers the Enerdu controversy $107,000 raised by Cancer Society’s inaugural Relay for Life in Mississippi Mills proves community’s generosity Man flees after crashing car, knocking out power Mac Crozier Recalls: A John Dunn Story Gay Cook’s Pesto Beginner level wine tasting seminar Gardening in Almonte: Bring on the heat!