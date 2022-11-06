Sunday, November 6, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

VIDEO: Pumpkins on the Alameda

Laurie Blackstock shares this fun video of...

Ed Lawrence plays Elvis in Sketchy Santa

by Edith Cody-Rice Ontario's iconic gardening advisor, Ed...

Diana’s Quiz – November 5, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  What is the...
LivingVIDEO: Pumpkins on the Alameda

VIDEO: Pumpkins on the Alameda

Laurie Blackstock shares this fun video of jack-o’-lanterns that local residents brought to the Alameda the day after Halloween. After the event, the pumpkins were picked up by local farms and used as compost or pig feed.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone